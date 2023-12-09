Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Prince William County, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glen Allen High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 8
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deep Run High School at Battlefield High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colgan High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
StoneBridge School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patriot High School at Stone Bridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Ashburn, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
