The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after winning four straight road games. The Dukes are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Chartway Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -6.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points just twice this season.

Old Dominion's outings this season have a 142.8-point average over/under, 9.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Old Dominion has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Old Dominion was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Old Dominion has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 4 66.7% 95.4 164.9 76.0 149.3 152.5 Old Dominion 2 33.3% 69.5 164.9 73.3 149.3 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Dukes' record against the spread in Sun Belt play last year was 11-9-0.

The Monarchs average 6.5 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Dukes give up (76.0).

When it scores more than 76.0 points, Old Dominion is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 4-2-0 1-2 5-1-0 Old Dominion 2-4-0 1-0 4-2-0

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

James Madison Old Dominion 11-3 Home Record 12-4 8-6 Away Record 6-5 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 86.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.