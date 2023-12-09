Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the James Madison Dukes (6-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Information

Old Dominion Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Long: 10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyreek Scott-Grayson: 13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chaunce Jenkins: 13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dericko Williams: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Faizon Fields: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

Jenkins: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Vasean Allette: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Williams: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryce Baker: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK R.J. Blakney: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Old Dominion Rank Old Dominion AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 80.5 14th 64th 66.2 Points Allowed 68.1 118th 40th 34.7 Rebounds 34.8 35th 25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th 342nd 5.3 3pt Made 8.0 104th 341st 10.6 Assists 13.4 150th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.7 265th

