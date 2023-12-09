The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.9% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

Old Dominion has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 60th.

The Monarchs' 69.5 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 76.0 the Dukes allow.

Old Dominion is 0-2 when it scores more than 76.0 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

At home, Old Dominion averages 66.0 points per game. Away, it averages 73.0.

In 2023-24 the Monarchs are conceding 15.5 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (81.0).

Beyond the arc, Old Dominion makes more 3-pointers away (8.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (33.8%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule