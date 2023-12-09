The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (8-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) travel to face the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after winning four straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Old Dominion vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2% higher than the 41.9% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Old Dominion has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Monarchs are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dukes sit at 60th.
  • The Monarchs' 69.5 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 76.0 the Dukes allow.
  • Old Dominion is 0-2 when it scores more than 76.0 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Old Dominion averages 66.0 points per game. Away, it averages 73.0.
  • In 2023-24 the Monarchs are conceding 15.5 fewer points per game at home (65.5) than away (81.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Old Dominion makes more 3-pointers away (8.0 per game) than at home (5.5), and makes a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (33.8%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Radford W 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 @ Northeastern L 81-68 Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 @ William & Mary L 84-79 Kaplan Arena
12/9/2023 James Madison - Chartway Arena
12/21/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama - Chartway Arena

