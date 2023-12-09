The Illinois State Redbirds (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41.5% the Redbirds' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Norfolk State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 93rd.

The Spartans score an average of 75.4 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 65.8 the Redbirds allow.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Norfolk State is 5-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than on the road (70.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 13.2 fewer points per game at home (61.8) than on the road (75).

At home, Norfolk State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule