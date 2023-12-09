Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Rangers. Is Martin Fehervary going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Fehervary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 3-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
