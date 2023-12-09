Longwood vs. Delaware State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Longwood Lancers (8-1) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Delaware State Hornets (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Hornets have taken four games in a row.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. Delaware State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Longwood Moneyline
|Delaware State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Longwood (-7.5)
|138.5
|-300
|+240
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Longwood (-7.5)
|138.5
|-325
|+250
FanDuel
Longwood vs. Delaware State Betting Trends
- Longwood has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Lancers games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
- Delaware State is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this year.
