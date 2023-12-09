Liberty vs. Grand Canyon December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) play the Liberty Flames (6-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Liberty Players to Watch
- Kyle Rode: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Cleveland: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brody Peebles: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joseph Venzant: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
Liberty vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|29th
|85.8
|Points Scored
|81.4
|76th
|22nd
|60.8
|Points Allowed
|68.0
|129th
|127th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|35.4
|104th
|255th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|60th
|4th
|12.2
|3pt Made
|5.8
|296th
|25th
|18.0
|Assists
|9.6
|345th
|29th
|9.0
|Turnovers
|12.4
|207th
