John Carlson will be among those in action Saturday when his Washington Capitals play the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Carlson against the Rangers, we have plenty of info to help.

John Carlson vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Carlson has averaged 25:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 23 games this year.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Carlson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Carlson has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 23 Games 1 14 Points 2 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

