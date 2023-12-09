Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
Can we count on John Carlson lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- Carlson has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Carlson averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Carlson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:37
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|25:52
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:27
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|30:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|28:35
|Home
|W 3-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
