Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hampton County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampton County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Phoebus High School at Salem High School