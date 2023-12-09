The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-4) take the court against the George Mason Patriots (7-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's Scoring Comparison

The Patriots score 20.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Mountaineers allow their opponents to score (56.7).

When it scores more than 56.7 points, George Mason is 7-1.

Mount St. Mary's record is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.

The Mountaineers average 9.6 fewer points per game (52.3) than the Patriots give up (61.9).

When Mount St. Mary's puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 2-0.

When George Mason gives up fewer than 52.3 points, it is 3-0.

The Mountaineers shoot 34.7% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Patriots concede defensively.

The Patriots shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Mountaineers concede.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Zahirah Walton: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Schedule