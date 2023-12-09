Saturday's game features the George Mason Patriots (7-1) and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-4) clashing at Knott Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-54 win for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Patriots' last game was an 86-77 loss to Maryland on Sunday.

George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 70, Mount St. Mary's 54

Other A-10 Predictions

George Mason Schedule Analysis

The Patriots' best win this season came in an 84-77 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 9.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, George Mason is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

George Mason 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 170) on November 9

60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 202) on November 15

77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 209) on November 12

70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 266) on November 26

72-62 on the road over American (No. 289) on November 22

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Nekhu Mitchell: 6.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

6.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Zahirah Walton: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots put up 77.4 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Patriots average 80.8 points per game at home, and 74.0 away.

At home George Mason is giving up 59.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (64.5).

