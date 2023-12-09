Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Fairfax County, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
W. T. Woodson High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centreville High School at Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Oxon Hill, MD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.