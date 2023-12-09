The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 77th.

The Bearcats put up 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.

Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, Xavier has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 252nd.

The Musketeers put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow.

Xavier has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Cincinnati performed better in home games last season, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game away from home.

The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 away from home.

Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).

The Musketeers gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.

Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena 11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium 12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena 12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center 12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena 12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule