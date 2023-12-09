You can see player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+

MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ovechkin has totaled five goals and 10 assists in 23 games for Washington, good for 15 points.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Tom Wilson has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with eight goals and six assists.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Ducks Nov. 30 3 0 3 7 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

John Carlson has posted one goal on the season, chipping in 13 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's top contributors through 24 games, with six goals and 17 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.