On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Rangers. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • In four of 23 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
  • Ovechkin has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.0% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:49 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0
12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4
11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1
11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1
11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0
11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0

Capitals vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

