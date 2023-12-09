Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 9?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the New York Rangers. Is Alexander Ovechkin going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Ovechkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- Ovechkin has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.0% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|14:45
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Home
|W 3-0
Capitals vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
