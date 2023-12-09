A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a A-10 team, including the matchup between the Villanova Wildcats and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dayton Flyers at Miami (OH) RedHawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Mason Patriots at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Coppin State Eagles at George Washington Revolutionaries
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Louis Billikens at Southern Illinois Salukis
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Villanova Wildcats at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
