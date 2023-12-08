Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 8
The Brooklyn Nets (11-9) and the Washington Wizards (3-17) are scheduled to play on Friday at Barclays Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES, MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the 76ers on Wednesday, 131-126. Their high scorer was Jordan Poole with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|23
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Tyus Jones
|20
|3
|8
|1
|2
|2
|Daniel Gafford
|18
|6
|4
|1
|2
|0
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
- Deni Avdija contributes with 12.1 points per game, plus 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists.
- Poole gets the Wizards 17.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Wizards receive 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Tyus Jones.
- Daniel Gafford averages 10.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.7 assists, making 71.2% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|22.3
|5.7
|6.5
|0.4
|0.8
|2.2
|Daniel Gafford
|11.9
|7.9
|2.2
|0.7
|1.7
|0.0
|Tyus Jones
|13.2
|3.0
|5.0
|0.9
|0.2
|0.9
|Jordan Poole
|17.0
|2.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.1
|1.7
|Deni Avdija
|11.6
|4.8
|3.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.9
