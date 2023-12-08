The Brooklyn Nets (11-9) and the Washington Wizards (3-17) are scheduled to play on Friday at Barclays Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, MNMT

YES, MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the 76ers on Wednesday, 131-126. Their high scorer was Jordan Poole with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Poole 23 1 2 1 0 3 Tyus Jones 20 3 8 1 2 2 Daniel Gafford 18 6 4 1 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Deni Avdija contributes with 12.1 points per game, plus 5.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Poole gets the Wizards 17.5 points, 2.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Wizards receive 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.7 assists, making 71.2% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Watch Bridges, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Kuzma 22.3 5.7 6.5 0.4 0.8 2.2 Daniel Gafford 11.9 7.9 2.2 0.7 1.7 0.0 Tyus Jones 13.2 3.0 5.0 0.9 0.2 0.9 Jordan Poole 17.0 2.7 2.8 0.9 0.1 1.7 Deni Avdija 11.6 4.8 3.9 0.6 0.3 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.