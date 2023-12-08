Oddsmakers have listed player props for Mikal Bridges, Kyle Kuzma and others when the Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +150)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Kuzma on Friday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average of 23.2.

He has pulled down 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.8 assists per game, which is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: -213)

Deni Avdija has racked up 12.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Avdija's year-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Avdija has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 17.5-point prop total set for Jordan Poole on Friday equals his scoring average on the season.

He has averaged 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Poole's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +130) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 23.3 points Bridges has scored per game this season is 2.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (25.5).

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (6.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Bridges has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bridges has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -128) 0.5 (Over: -213)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).

Dinwiddie's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.