How to Watch the Wizards vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (3-17) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Wizards.
Wizards vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Nets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Nets vs Wizards Prediction
|Nets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 45.1% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 2-14 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at sixth.
- The Wizards score an average of 117.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 114 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 2-10 record in games it scores more than 114 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards score 114.5 points per game at home, 4.6 fewer points than away (119.1). Defensively they concede 126.9 per game, 2.5 more than on the road (124.4).
- In 2023-24 Washington is giving up 2.5 more points per game at home (126.9) than on the road (124.4).
- This season the Wizards are averaging more assists at home (28.4 per game) than away (28.3).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Calf
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Rib
|Daniel Gafford
|Questionable
|Ankle
