Wizards vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (3-17) are 9.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (11-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 239.5.
Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-9.5
|239.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 239.5 points.
- Washington's games this year have had a 242.7-point total on average, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Washington has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have come away with two wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Wizards Injury Report
|Nets vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Nets vs Wizards Prediction
|Nets vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|5
|25%
|116.6
|233.9
|114
|239.4
|226.1
|Wizards
|12
|60%
|117.3
|233.9
|125.4
|239.4
|237.1
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall over its last 10 games.
- Six of the Wizards' last 10 games have hit the over.
- This season, Washington is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-4-0 ATS (.667).
- The Wizards' 117.3 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 114 the Nets allow.
- Washington is 6-6 against the spread and 2-10 overall when it scores more than 114 points.
Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|10-10
|4-4
|13-7
|Nets
|15-5
|0-1
|11-9
Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights
|Wizards
|Nets
|117.3
|116.6
|7
|8
|6-6
|3-1
|2-10
|2-2
|125.4
|114
|30
|19
|4-1
|11-0
|3-2
|10-1
