The Washington Wizards (3-17), on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Barclays Center, will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (11-9). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on YES and MNMT.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-9.5) 238.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-9) 238 -400 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.6 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 114.0 per contest (19th in the league).

The Wizards are being outscored by 8.1 points per game, with a -163 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.3 points per game (seventh in NBA), and allow 125.4 per outing (30th in league).

These teams score a combined 233.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 239.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has compiled a 15-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington is 10-10-0 ATS this season.

Wizards and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +50000 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

