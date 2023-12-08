Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Washington County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Washington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holston High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richlands, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Virginia High School at Abingdon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Abingdon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
