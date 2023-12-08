Terry Rozier and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rozier, in his last game (December 6 loss against the Bulls), produced 25 points, seven assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Rozier's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 22.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 Assists 6.5 6.6 PRA -- 33.2 PR -- 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.1



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Raptors

Rozier is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Rozier's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.9 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

The Raptors allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 38 21 3 5 3 0 1 1/10/2023 35 33 5 5 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.