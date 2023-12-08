Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stafford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stafford County, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Stafford County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodbridge Senior High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Stafford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stafford High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
