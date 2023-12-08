Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Norfolk County, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granby High School at Norfolk Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maury High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
