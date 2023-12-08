Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in New Kent County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you live in New Kent County, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
New Kent County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bruton High School at New Kent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Kent, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
