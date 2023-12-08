Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lynchburg County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lynchburg County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fishburne Military School at Virginia Episcopal School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rustburg High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Forest, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
