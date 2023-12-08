There is high school basketball action in Lynchburg County, Virginia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Lynchburg County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fishburne Military School at Virginia Episcopal School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

VISAA Division 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rustburg High School at Brookville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

Seminole How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Jefferson Forest High School