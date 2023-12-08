How to Watch the Hornets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (9-12) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) on December 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
|Raptors vs Hornets Injury Report
|Raptors vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Raptors vs Hornets Prediction
|Raptors vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Raptors vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Raptors vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 47% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 4-7 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Raptors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.
- The Hornets' 113.1 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Charlotte is 6-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average 111.9 points per game at home, 2.5 fewer points than on the road (114.4). Defensively they give up 120.4 per game, 2.5 fewer points than away (122.9).
- At home, Charlotte concedes 120.4 points per game. On the road, it allows 122.9.
- The Hornets collect 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (25.4).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.