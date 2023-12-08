Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Giles County, Virginia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Giles County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Giles High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Independence, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
