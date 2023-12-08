Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 131-126 loss to the 76ers (his previous action) Avdija produced eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

In this article, we break down Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 11.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 21.4 20.3 PR -- 17.5 16.4 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.9



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

Avdija is averaging 2.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Avdija's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.7 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

The Nets allow 114 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.8 assists per game, the Nets are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13.8 makes per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 38 14 9 3 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.