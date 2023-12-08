The Washington Wizards, Daniel Gafford included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Gafford put up 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 131-126 loss versus the 76ers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.3 11.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.5 7.9 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 19.5 22 PR -- 17.8 19.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Gafford has made 4.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.9% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's Wizards average 105.7 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets give up 114 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Nets allow 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 16 5 5 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.