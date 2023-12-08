Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Chesapeake County, Virginia today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manor High School at Western Branch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King's Fork High School at Deep Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Bridge High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maury High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at Oscar Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.