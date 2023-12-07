The James Madison Dukes (6-3) take the court against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

William & Mary Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

William & Mary vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Tribe put up an average of 63.8 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 59.7 the Dukes allow to opponents.

William & Mary is 2-3 when it scores more than 59.7 points.

JMU has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.8 points.

The Dukes average just 4.9 more points per game (70.9) than the Tribe give up (66).

When JMU puts up more than 66 points, it is 4-1.

William & Mary has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

This year the Dukes are shooting 41.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Tribe concede.

The Tribe shoot 38.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Dukes concede.

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG% Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

William & Mary Schedule