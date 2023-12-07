The William & Mary Tribe (0-4) meet the James Madison Dukes (4-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. JMU Game Information

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamia Hazell: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Annalicia Goodman: 8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

