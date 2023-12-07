Thursday's game at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (6-3) squaring off against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 70-60 victory, as our model heavily favors JMU.

The Tribe came out on top in their last matchup 81-53 against Navy on Sunday.

William & Mary vs. JMU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

William & Mary vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, William & Mary 60

Other CAA Predictions

William & Mary Schedule Analysis

The Tribe's best victory this season came against the Florida International Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 222) in our computer rankings. The Tribe secured the 59-57 win on the road on November 26.

William & Mary 2023-24 Best Wins

59-57 on the road over Florida International (No. 222) on November 26

63-53 over Tennessee State (No. 334) on November 24

81-53 on the road over Navy (No. 344) on December 3

William & Mary Leaders

Nylah Young: 19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

19 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG% Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

13.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Kayla Rolph: 7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Kayla Beckwith: 4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%

4.8 PTS, 45.2 FG% Cassidy Geddes: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

William & Mary Performance Insights

The Tribe have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game, 217th in college basketball, and are giving up 66 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball.

