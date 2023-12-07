Capitals vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
The Capitals have gone 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, totaling 24 goals while allowing 28 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored two goals (7.4%).
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Capitals vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Stars 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals (12-8-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Washington has earned 12 points (5-1-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- This season the Capitals registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Washington has nine points (4-0-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Capitals have earned 17 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Washington has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games and registered four points with a record of 2-1-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-3-2 (eight points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 8-5-0 to register 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|7th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.27
|31st
|12th
|2.92
|Goals Allowed
|2.95
|13th
|22nd
|29.8
|Shots
|27.8
|29th
|22nd
|31.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|20th
|9th
|23.61%
|Power Play %
|7.81%
|32nd
|3rd
|87.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.87%
|17th
Capitals vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
