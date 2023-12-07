Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Rockingham County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Rockingham County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Luray High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Elkton, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
