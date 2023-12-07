Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Roanoke County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke Catholic School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover Christian Academy at Roanoke Valley Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at William Fleming High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
