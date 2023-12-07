Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

In one of 10 games this season, Aube-Kubel scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Aube-Kubel has no points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

The Stars have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

