How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Liga MX schedule on Wednesday, CF America and Atletico San Luis take the pitch at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
Information on how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX play is included for you.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch the Europa League Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America
CF America travels to match up with Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-125)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+330)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.