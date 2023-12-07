The December 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) and the New England Patriots (2-10) will feature a battle between QBs Kenny Pickett and Bailey Zappe. Below, we outline all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Steelers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Kenny Pickett vs. Bailey Zappe Matchup

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats Bailey Zappe 12 Games Played 5 62.0% Completion % 50.0% 2,070 (172.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 299 (59.8) 6 Touchdowns 0 4 Interceptions 2 54 (4.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 16 (3.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patriots Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Patriots rank 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.2 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (310.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, New England's defense is 15th in the NFL with 2,662 passing yards allowed (221.8 per game) and fourth with 13 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Patriots are top-10 this season, ranking fourth in the NFL with 1,064 total rushing yards allowed (88.7 allowed per game). They also rank 13th in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

On defense, New England is sixth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.7%. It is sixth in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.3%.

Steelers Defensive Stats

