Thursday's contest that pits the James Madison Dukes (6-3) against the William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Atlantic Union Bank Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of JMU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

In their last game on Sunday, the Dukes claimed a 55-53 win against Wake Forest.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

JMU vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

JMU vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, William & Mary 60

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

On November 19 against the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings, the Dukes claimed their best win of the season, a 78-65 victory at home.

The Dukes have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 87) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 24

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 161) on December 3

81-54 on the road over Xavier (No. 321) on November 11

84-50 at home over Longwood (No. 337) on November 15

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66)

11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (14-for-66) Jamia Hazell: 11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Annalicia Goodman: 6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 61.0 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes' +101 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per outing (105th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.