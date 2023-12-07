Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Greene County, Virginia today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison County High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
