Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Stars on December 7, 2023
Joe Pavelski and John Carlson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Capitals vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Carlson drives the offense for Washington with 14 points (0.6 per game), with one goal and 13 assists in 22 games (playing 25:44 per game).
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Alexander Ovechkin has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with five goals and nine assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Tom Wilson has earned eight goals on the season, adding five assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|3
|0
|3
|7
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 24 points in 24 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 24 games, with eight goals and 14 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
