The Washington Capitals (12-8-2) will host the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN as the Stars square off against the Capitals.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Stars Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 65 total goals (3.0 per game), fourth in the league.

The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.3 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % John Carlson 22 1 13 14 34 17 - Alexander Ovechkin 22 5 9 14 11 8 0% Tom Wilson 22 8 5 13 16 18 29.4% Dylan Strome 22 8 3 11 7 16 52.4% Connor McMichael 22 5 5 10 5 8 36%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 11th in goals against, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

The Stars' 82 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players