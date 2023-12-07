Here's a look at the injury report for the Washington Capitals (12-8-2), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Capitals prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 50 goals this season (2.3 per game), 32nd in the league.

Washington's total of 65 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is fourth-best in the league.

Their -15 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas has scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL (82 total, 3.4 per game).

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Capitals (+115) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.