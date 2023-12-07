Will Alexander Ovechkin Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 7?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Ovechkin stats and insights
- Ovechkin has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Ovechkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|14:45
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:59
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|2
|0
|18:09
|Away
|W 4-1
Capitals vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
