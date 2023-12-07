The Washington Capitals' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in four of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Ovechkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:45 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1 11/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:54 Home L 5-0 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:19 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:02 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:59 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 18:09 Away W 4-1

Capitals vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

