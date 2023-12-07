Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Accomack County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Accomack County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chincoteague High School at Salisbury Christian School